Dixon Woman Sentenced in Man's Beating Death

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - A Missouri woman has begun serving an eight-year prison sentence for her role in the beating death of a Pulaski County man at his home.

KY3-TV reports that Ashley Gilbert of Dixon was only 17 when she was arrested for the 2009 death of 49-year-old David Blankenship at his home in Dixon. She was sentenced Monday for voluntary manslaughter.

A co-defendant, Robert Fortner, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2010 and is also serving an eight-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said Blankenship was beaten by the suspects after he made a pass at the girl.