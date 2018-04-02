DMV announces bids for second Columbia license office

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Office of Administration announced Wednesday it is accepting management contract bids for a second Columbia license office.

Bids will be evaluated by expertise of personnel, methods for performing services and whether the individual or entity is a not-for-profit, political subdivision, or affiliated with some other organization, according to the Missouri Department or Revenue.

Prospective bidders may tour the current Columbia license office on October 6. All bids must be submitted by October 21.

The Missouri Department of Revenue oversees 178 license offices, which are operated by independent agents. Contracts are awarded for one year with three one-year renewal options.