DNA Leads to Conviction 10 Years After Crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been convicted of beating and raping a woman - 10 years after the crime.

A jury on Thursday found 41-year-old Marcus Hughes guilty of forcible rape and second-degree assault for the 2004 attack.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the national DNA database connected Hughes to the crime in 2011, while he was jailed in Mississippi, awaiting trial on a drug charge.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Anna Kratky says Hughes followed the woman from a bar and joined her in a cab that she took to her car. He told her he was out of money and she offered him a ride home. Kratky says he directed her to an alley, where he assaulted her.

Hughes said the sex was consensual.