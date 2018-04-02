DNA Links Rapist To Previous Attack

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - DNA has linked a serial rapist serving consecutive life sentences to another attack in a Kansas City park. Jackson County prosecutors say a DNA sample that 30-year-old Kevin Hayslett was required to give when he entered prison linked him to the July 2001 attack. Hayslett pleaded guilty last year to 20 charges in assaults on seven women. Some victims reported that Hayslett taunted them during the rapes and said they were going to have his babies. In the latest case, the woman said a man drove her to Swope Park, took her from the car, pulled off her clothes and choked her before he raped and sodomized her. Then he beat her with a pistol and broke her jaw. Court records show that the woman broke away and that her attacker fired several shots as she ran naked and with her face bleeding to a nearby house.