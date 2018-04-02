DNR Hosting Chemical Drop Off Sites

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is conducting an event later this month in northwest Missouri aimed at getting residents to safely dispose of unwanted pesticides and other chemicals.

The DNR says the event scheduled for July 21 runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cameron city animal shelter, and is open to all Missouri residents. The next drop-off will be Aug. 4 in Howard County. The chemical drop-offs began in early June in Neosho. DNR says it wants residents to be able to legally dispose of pesticides, fungicides, insecticides and other chemicals they aren't using anymore.

The department has hired an independent contractor for the collections, which are supervised by the department.