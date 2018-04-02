DNR Lists Water Report Failure

MILLER COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its chronic violators list on Friday of drinking water systems that have failed to complete water testing. The department requires testing public water systems at least once a month for bacteria. Two of the 49 violators are located in Miller County.



Cedar Junction off Highway Y was one of the violators listed in Miller County. Cassi Cable representing Cedar Junction said, "DNR said that this procedure changed in the last 8 months. We did send in August's sample and will be sending in September's sample."



The DNR said failing to monitor does not mean the drinking water is unsafe, but monthly tests allows the department to maintain water quality. Cedar Creek said there water is safe. Cable said, "There is absolutely nothing wrong with our drinking water."