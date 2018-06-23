Do Missouri Schools Need More Funding?

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri should spend an additional $800 million on public education. That from consultant John Myers, an expert who has studied school finance in more than 20 states. He testified Thursday as a second expert opinion for school districts suing the state on claims it doesn't spend enough on public schools and distributes the money unfairly. A day earlier, another expert used various statistical models to assert that Missouri needs to add as much as $1.3 billion to public schools. John Munich is a private attorney hired to help defend Missouri's school funding system. He countered during cross examination that there's no proof higher funding leads to improvement in academic performance.