Do Over Attempts Rise

JEFFERSON CITY - Haste makes waste, especially when it comes to making new laws. Missouri lawmakers spent much of their final week last week trying to fix problems in bills they had passed only days earlier. For example, they passed a massive economic development bill, knowing it had problems. When they went back to fix it, they only worked out two issues. They also tried to eliminate a provision legalizing certified midwives that had been sneaked into a health insurance bill, also without success. Political scientist David Robertson called the frantic fixing amateurish. Some blame term limits for the problems, saying legislators aren't in office long enough to know what they're doing or be concerned about being perceived as good lawmakers.

