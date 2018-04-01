Dock, Marina Owners Work to Fix Winter Damage

LAKE OZARK (AP) - With Memorial Day around the corner, dock and marina owners at Lake of the Ozarks are scrambling to fix damage from a November winter storm. The storm caved in roofs and sunk docks with high winds, two inches of ice and about a foot of snow. Emergency management officials estimate property owners in Camden and Morgan counties suffered around $42 million in damages. Bill Wedel owns Moorings and suffered $4.5 million in damage covered by insurance. He says only 40 of his marina's 220 boat slips survived and that he won't replace his 120 destroyed docks until midsummer. Some businesses aren't expected to reopen. But local officials say they're still expecting a big summer and that tourists won't notice most of the repair efforts going on behind the scenes.