Doctor sentenced to decades behind bars

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. The sentencing of Larry Nassar came from a judge who proudly told him, "I just signed your death warrant." During a seven-day sentencing hearing, more than 150 women and girls offered statements about the physician who was renowned for treating athletes at the sport's highest levels. Some confronted him face to face in the Michigan courtroom.