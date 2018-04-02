Doctors Evaluate Blues' McDonald

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 14 2011 Oct 14, 2011 Friday, October 14, 2011 3:01:52 PM CDT October 14, 2011 in Sports
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Blues forward Andy McDonald has returned to St. Louis to be evaluated for a possible concussion.


McDonald was hurt in the second period of a 3-2 loss Thursday night at Dallas. He was bumped from behind by teammate Nikita Nikitin, then hit in the head by the Stars' Vernon Fiddler. He missed 24 games with a concussion last season after a hit Dec. 4 in Edmonton.


The Blues already have one forward sidelined with a concussion. David Perron has been out since last November, although he has resumed skating with the team.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°
6am 26°