Doctors say intense allergy season is coming up

COLUMBIA - The relatively mild winter Missouri has experienced could mean that an intense allergy season is ahead. The shorter winter leads to an early start to spring allergies, according to allergists at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Mold allergies increase with the warm winter because mold needs warm temperatures in order to grow.

Some doctors forecast a "record-breaking" pollen counts this spring and call it a "Pollen Vortex."

According to pollen.com, the top allergens in Columbia and Jefferson City are elm and juniper with a "medium" rating for the severity of the pollen count.

More than 67 million Americans suffer from allergy symptoms.