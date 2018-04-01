Documents: Woman left baby in car while she broke into house

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Court documents say a woman left her baby in a car while she broke into her boyfriend's Springfield home and tried to harm him and a woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 28-year-old woman is charged with first-degree burglary in Greene County. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The probable cause statement says the boyfriend told deputies he was asleep in his bedroom with a woman when his girlfriend smashed through a window. The man said she tried to head-butt him and then slapped and scratched the other woman.

The man said he restrained her and called 911 before removing the child from the car.

The girlfriend said she suspected her boyfriend of cheating. She insisted she entered the home through the front door.