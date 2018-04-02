Dodgers Back Greinke With 6 in 2nd, Rout Cards 9-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Zack Greinke became the third NL pitcher to reach double digits in victories, and the Los Angeles Dodgers had four RBI doubles during a six-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Saturday.

Greinke (10-4) allowed a run and four hits over seven innings, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter as the Dodgers won for the 11th time in 15 games. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner is 13-2 with a 1.98 ERA in 19 starts following a Dodgers loss since signing a $147 million, six-year contract in December 2012.

Greinke became the first Dodgers pitcher to reach double digits in wins before the All-Star break since 2007, when Brad Penny started out 10-1 and finished 16-4.

Lance Lynn (8-6) lasted just two innings and was charged with seven runs, nine hits and two wild pitches.