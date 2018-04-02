Doe Run Settles Lead Liability Cases

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - The Doe Run Lead Co. has settled lawsuits by several families alleging their children suffered health problems from lead contamination in southeast Missouri's St. Francois County.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs and Doe Run both confirmed Tuesday that they had resolved the cases in advance of an Oct. 8 trial in St. Louis. But they said a confidentiality agreement bars disclosure of the settlement terms.

Plaintiffs' attorney Maurice Graham says the cases were resolved last Friday and included seven children.

The settlement came just two days after the Legislature overrode Gov. Jay Nixon veto of a bill limiting large punitive damage awards against Doe Run for claims stemming from old lead mining operations.

Graham says there is no trial date for claims involving 16 additional plaintiffs.