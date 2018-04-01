Dog attack in Greenwood leaves child hospitalized

GREENWOOD (AP) - A dog attack in western Missouri left a toddler hospitalized.

Greenwood police said they were called to the home Saturday after the dog attacked the child. Officers drove the injured child and the child's mother to a hospital in Lee's Summit. The injured child was reported to be in stable condition.

Greenwood police said the dog disappeared before officers arrived, and officers were first told the attack occurred outside. Officers later learned the dog belonged to the residents of the home where the attack occurred.

The Kansas City Star reported the dog was found and euthanized Sunday. Greenwood police also arrested two people suspected of misleading police about the attack.