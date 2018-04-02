Dog Auction Keeps Tight Watch on Attendees

MEXICO - Bonnie and Herman Schindler's dog breeding business, Teacher's Pets, prepared to say goodbye to upwards of 700 dogs over the next couple days.



The Schindler's business was forcibly closed following a slew of complaints filed with the USDA.



The auction, held at their home Friday, was closely monitored.



The couple hired security, and all attendees were required to sign a waiver and scan their driver's licenses upon entry.



No photographs were allowed at the event.



A group of St. Charles Humane Society volunteers led by board member, Kelly Backus, were asked to leave the event early in the morning after one group member was seen taking a photo.



Backus described the scene at the auction as incredibly emotional.



"Some of them were trying to sit on their hind quarters because they couldn't put their feet on the wire crating anymore. There was feces and urine everywhere, a lot of dogs had lots of gnats all over their body, their toenails were really long. They were really skinny," Bakcus said.



She and her team had hoped to leave with 15-20 dogs. They were stationed outside the security blockade, waiting for another shot.



As proposition B awaits voter feedback in the upcoming election, events like these have been closely watched.



Backus feel this proposition reflects what normal pet owners are doing every day.



"The way I look at prop B, it's common sense. It's basically going to require clean food and water, vet care once a year for these animals, enough space to turn around and exercise daily," Backus said.









