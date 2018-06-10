Dog lost for 3 years to be reunited with owner in Arizona

ROGERSVILLE (AP) — A pit bull that was missing for three years has been found at a Rogersville animal shelter and is set to be reunited with her owner now living in Arizona.

Richard Glosser and his wife were living in Potosi, more than 170 miles from Rogersville, and in the process of moving to Illinois, when the dog, named Mayhem, ran away. The couple eventually moved to Arizona.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Kelly Fender of Rescue One, a group that takes in animals from shelters, picked up Mayhem on Dec. 7, the day before she was to be euthanized.

A veterinarian discovered that the dog had a microchip scanner and Rescue One tracked down Glosser through Facebook and the company that made the microchip.

Mayhem and her owner will reunite Dec. 29.