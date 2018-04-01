Dog Rescuer Who Lied About Location Enters Plea

WENTZVILLE (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman who lied about where she found a lost dog to ensure that a shelter wouldn't turn it away has pleaded not guilty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Jessica Dudding of Lincoln County entered the plea Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report. Her trial is Feb. 19.

Dudding found the yellow Lab tied to a pipe in a vacant lot two days after Christmas. Lincoln County has no facility for strays and a deputy suggested she take the dog to Wentzville. He said he wasn't sure if Wentzville would take in a dog that wasn't found locally.

Dudding told Wentzville police she found the animal in Wentzville. Her lie was revealed after the dog's owner came forward.