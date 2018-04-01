Dog's quick action saves girl during seizure

WENTZVILLE (AP) - A yellow Labrador retriever is being credited with saving the life of an 11-year-old Missouri girl.

KSDK-TV reports that Danielle Davenport of Wentzville had a seizure after going to bed Monday night. The rest of the family was sleeping when Bailey, the yellow lab, jumped onto the bed of Danielle's 12-year-old sister, Kaitlyn, who says the dog relentlessly nudged her.

That's when Kaitlyn heard gurgling noises in her sister's room. An ambulance was called and Danielle was taken for treatment.

The family is awaiting test results on the cause of the seizure. Meanwhile, Danielle's neurologist suggested that Baily sleep in her room, serving as the first line of defense if another seizure occurs.