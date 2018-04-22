Dog stabbed 19 times, owner surrenders custody

ST. LOUIS - A 10-year-old poodle mix was in guarded condition Wednesday after being stabbed 19 times.

The Humane Society of Missouri said the dog suffered severe blood loss, shock and trauma and was being treated at the organization's main headquarters in St. Louis. Workers there have named her Frannie.

A police officer responding to a mental illness call at a St. Louis church Tuesday found Frannie covered with blood, with stab wounds to her neck, back and chest.

“This poor dog suffered unfathomable trauma,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Our first priority is for her to make a full recovery. Our expert staff will do everything we can to treat Frannie and give her the love and care she deserves.

Frannie was receiving IV fluids, antibiotics and pain medication.

Police arrested an 18-year-old female, and took her to a mental health facility. Investigators said Frannie was a part of the woman's family. She surrendered the dog to the Humane Society.

Warnick said the organizations's Animal Cruelty Task Force will continue to investigate and deliver its report to the St. Louis County Police Department and the prosecutor’s office.

There is no specific fund set up for Frannie's treatment, but the Humane Society said anyone wanting to support the work of the Animal Cruelty Task Force can do so on its website.