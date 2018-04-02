Doggy Dining

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dog owners in St. Louis may soon get to eat with their pets at outdoor dining areas. The aldermanic Public Safety committee Thursday approved a measure allowing dogs on the premises of the outdoors areas of restaurants and cafes. The new version approved by the committee excludes six wards. It also includes provisions protecting against messes and rowdy dogs. The full aldermanic board must approve the measure. A vote is expected later this month.