Dogs clown around for a good cause

COLUMBIA - Dogs dressed up in all sorts of costumes performed Sunday afternoon to help raise funds for a local man recovering from a car accident and his family.

In support of Shawn McCoy, dogs dressed up like lions, zebras and clowns.

The dogs are part of Ann Gafke's Teacher's Pet dog training school off Dripping Springs Road where the event was held. The dogs performed to music, showing off an array of skills.

McCoy was driving on US Highway 63 this May when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed the median. His recovery period will take 6-8 months and he will require multiple surgeries.

Gafke served as the master of ceremonies alongside her border collie, Lara. Lara and Gafke matched in sparkling red outfits. Gafke said though that picking a favorite costume is no easy job.

"Because when everyone has a different favorite that's when everybody has been a winner," Gafke said.