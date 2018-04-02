Dogs Make a Splash at Pooch Plunge

COLUMBIA - Although Monday marked the last day for Columbia residents of the human variety to frequent the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center, man's best friend got one last chance to make a splash Tuesday evening.

Albert-Oakland hosted the 6th annual Pooch Plunge and welcomed more than 100 pre-registered participants for the event.

Many Pooch Plunge participants were returning veterans. "This is only our second year, but Bandit loves it, he loves swimming," said Kathryn Risenberg.

This year's Pooch Plunge had a larger turnout than in years past. "It's kind of interesting, typically we've had right around 60-70 that sign up each year, and when I left the office at 5 o'clock today we had about 150," said Stanton Idel, a recreation specialist for the city.

One attendee was simply happy for his dog to have something to do. "It's about the only way I can wear her out at all," said Tony McGrail.

The aquatic center was the final outdoor pool to close for the fall and winter. The Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes Rec Area, The Douglass Family Aquatic Center, and The Lake of the Woods pool closed for the season on August 11.

All outdoor pools should reopen on Memorial Day weekend.