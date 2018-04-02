Dogs Make A Splash in Boonville

BOONVILLE - Second Chance, a privately funded animal rescue organization, collaborated Saturday with Big Muddy DockDogs to put together Mid Mo Splash Down, a watersports competition for dogs.

Dogs and their masters competed in two events; the Big Air Wave and the Extreme Vertical. In the latter event dogs jumped higher and higher to catch a detachable bar suspended over a pool.

DockDogs president Becky Berger told KOMU 8 News the event was not exclusive; all dogs and trainers as young as seven years old were allowed to participate.

The event continues for one more day Sunday at Second Chance's headquarters at 24687 Highway 179 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The main events on that day will be the Speed Retrieve and Big Air Finals to determine which canine will be number #1.

