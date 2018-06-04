Dogs take over during Rescue Reunion

COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.

Second Chance is the biggest animal rescue group in mid-Missouri, with more than 100 volunteers.

Second Chance’s Executive Director Kathleen McKinney said the volunteers who foster dogs get really close to them.

“It’s so rewarding, of course it’s bittersweet, you love the animal,” McKinney said. “But you get to see them going off into a great home and then you know that you've saved that animal and now you have space to take in another animal as well.”

One of Second Chance’s most recent adoption was a dog named Weebee to the Fowler family.

Lisa Fowler said disaster stuck right after her family adopted Weebee. The dog got Parvo.

“Parvo is like a death sentence,” she said.

Fowler said Second Chance updated them throughout Weebee's treatment process.

“All the way through they were nothing but kind and considerate and loving toward Weebee and our family,” Fowler said.

Weebee eventually got better and has been happily living with the Fowler family for a few months now.

“Even now, if anything would go wrong I know they would be right there to help us. So, anything we can do to support Second Chance we’re going to do,” Fowler said.

Fowler said when her family adopted Weebee they did not just gain a family member, they gained friends, too.

"Second Chance has really been very supportive," Fowler said. "I can’t imagine what would have happened to this dog if Second Chance hadn’t have stepped in.”