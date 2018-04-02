DOJ agreement could cost Ferguson $3.7 million in first year

FERGUSON (AP) — New estimates show Ferguson's cost of implementing reforms spelled out in a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice could approach $4 million in the first year alone.

This further raises questions about whether the community thrust into the national spotlight after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown can afford it.

The City Council is expected to decide Tuesday whether to adopt the agreement. If it doesn't do so, a federal civil rights lawsuit could follow.

The St. Louis suburb faces a high financial burden either way. Fighting the lawsuit could cost millions of dollars.

A city analysis shows implementing the agreement would cost between $2.2 million and $3.7 million in the first year, and $1.8 million to $3 million in each of the second and third years.