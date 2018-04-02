Dollar General to Bring 50 Jobs to Fulton

FULTON - Dollar General began accepting job applications Thursday for 50 new positions at its Fulton distribution center.

Distribution center manager Steve Gibson credited the expansion to growth the company has seen over the last year, adding more than 600 new stores to the distribution network.

Gibson said the center currently distributes to 1,365 stores and is looking to fill positions in order selection, reach truck drivers, order fillers, and loaders.

"It's awesome. It's great to see, especially in a community like Fulton, a lot of jobs opening up and hopefully get a lot of those folks from Fulton and getting them in here and getting them jobs," said Gibson.

President of the Fulton Area Development Corporation, Bruce Hackmann, said his group is thrilled with the expansion.

"The jobs that are really being created and where we focus the most of our attention is on the existing companies, and studies prove that 80 to 90 percent of your new job creation comes from existing companies like the Dollar Generals out there that are already here, have a good reputation and create quality jobs," said Hackmann.

City Administrator Bill Johnson said Dollar General came to Fulton about 11 years ago, promising around 450 jobs. This growth will put the number of employees around the 700 mark-- good news for any community facing rising unemployment over the past few years.

"I don't think it's hit us quite as hard as it has a lot of places, but anytime when you can get an announcement with 50 new jobs, I'm sure there's going to be a large number of people that are going to apply for those openings," said Johnson.

According to a news release, available general warehouse positions start at $11.60 an hour, with potential pay increases up to $13.10 and bonus eligibility after one year.

Jobseekers can apply in-person at the distribution center office on Cardinal Drive, or online at dollargeneral.com.