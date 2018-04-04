Domestic assault suspect leads CPD on foot chase, ends in arrest

COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old man led Columbia police on a foot chase that ended in his arrest on Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. Joe Bernhard, Anthony Johnson-Harris had a warrant out for his arrest for missing a court date. Sgt. Bernhard said he was previously involved in a domestic assault incident.

Police first found Harris in a business by Gerbes on East Nifong Boulevard. Police said he then took off and ran toward Sophia's Restaurant on South Providence Road.

Officers from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, CPD and a K-9 chased Harris to the Break Time at the corner of West Nifong Boulevard and Peachtree Drive. He hid under a truck near the building until nearby cars stopped to point him out.

Police did not say what additional charges Harris could face.