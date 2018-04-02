Domestic dispute turns into standoff and weapons charge

JEFFERSON CITY - A domestic dispute ended with gunshots Saturday night after the Jefferson City Police responded to a weapons offense call in the 100 block of Havana Street.

Around 9:00 p.m., police say a 42-year-old male suspect fired gunshots into the air outside of his home.

Other occupants of the house were unharmed and made contact with a neighbor to notify authorities.

The suspect refused to surrender himself to police when they arived. The Jefferson City Police Department SWAT Team and negotiators were called in to take over the scene, where they persuaded the suspect to be taken into custody.

The suspect was transported and released to the Cole County Jail for first-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.