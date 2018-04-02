Domestic Dispute Wounds Two Children with Pellets

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri say a domestic dispute led to a shooting that sent two young children to the hospital.

Jasper County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Walrod told The Joplin Globe the pellet wounds to the 2-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother are not considered life-threatening.

The incident happened Monday morning in Brooklyn Heights, a small village northeast of Joplin.

Walrod says the children's parents were arguing when a third person became involved. The deputy says the husband and the third party were struggling for control of a shotgun when it discharged.

The wounded children were flown to a hospital in Springfield. The husband and the third party were in custody Monday afternoon, but charges were not immediately filed.