Domestic Violence

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation giving more protection to victims of rape, other sex crimes and domestic abuse goes to the governor. The bill sets up a program championed by Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to offer victims of domestic violence an alternative address. The idea is to prevent abusers from tracking their victims down. The measure also makes secret the identities of victims of sexual or domestic assault, stalking or forcible rape is otherwise public court records. Plus, it spells out that health care providers cannot charge victims of sex crimes for a forensic exam to collect evidence. The bill also prevents law enforcement from requiring the victim of a sexual offense to undergo a lie-detector test before starting an investigation. The House and Senate passed the bill yesterday. ------ Domestic violence bill is HB583. On the Net: Legislature: http://www.moga.mo.gov