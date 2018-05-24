Domestic Violence Shelter Adds Health Care Clinic

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A domestic violence clinic in Kansas City is opening an on-site health clinic to help victims receive basic checkups and physicals.

The clinic at the Rose Brooks Center, which opened Thursday, will allow domestic violence victims to deal with some long-term health needs. Clinic officials say many victims get medical attention only at emergency rooms when they are injured.

The Kansas City Star reports the SafeCARE Health Clinic is the first on-site clinic inside a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City, although the trend is growing nationally.

Kate Mallula, health services coordinator for Rose Brooks, says the clinic will provide nearly 100 women and children with checkups, screenings for sexually transmitted disease and school physicals. The services are free and provided by health professionals donating their time.