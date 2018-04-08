Donation Could Save Fish

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Bob Kennish donated the land three weeks ago to the Army Corps of Engineers. He still owns 265 bottomland acres. The 80-year-old Kennish, and his wife, Jean, bought the land between Easley and Wilton in 1974. They grew plentiful harvests on the rich bottomland, but had to fight floods in 1993 and 1995. Karl Mueller, of the corps of engineers, said the Kennish property would be used in a fish and wildlife management project, including helping the pallid sturgeon. The Missouri Department of Conservation and the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will co-manage the land.