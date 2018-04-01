Donor Pays for Food Stolen from Kansas School

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) - An anonymous donor's generosity may have restored some Kansas elementary school students' belief in Santa Claus.

Third- through fifth-grade students at Jefferson School in Independence were devastated when someone stole about $480 worth of food that had been donated for their food drive.

But last week, a man walked into the Independence police department and donated $400 to replace the food. He told police to say Santa Claus brought the money.

The students had collected the food as their monthly service project in November. As the items were being packed for delivery, teachers noticed some of the donations were missing.

The Independence Daily Reporter reports that Jefferson principal Debbie Toomey says the students lost some faith in humanity after the theft, but the donor has restored that faith.