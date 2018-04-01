Dotson Asks FBI to Review Police Shooting Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis police chief has asked the FBI to review how his department handled a case in which two police officers shot and killed a convicted felon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that chief Sam Dotson says he wants to make sure the department is objective and thorough.

At issue is the April shooting of 25-year-old Cary Ball. Ball fled from police and crashed a car near the Edward Jones Dome, then ran. Two police officers shot him 21 times. But the observations of several witnesses conflicted with each other and the officers' account.

The department's investigation concluded last month that the killing was justified after Ball pointed the weapon at the officers. But no civilian witnesses reported seeing Ball point the gun at police.