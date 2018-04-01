Double Homicide at Florissant Strip Mall

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Police say two people were killed while sitting in a car in a parking lot of a suburban St. Louis strip mall.

Florissant police officer Andy Haarman says officers were called to a shopping plaza in Florissant Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a shooting.

KSDK-TV reports (http://on.ksdk.com/1gSJmyj ) police found two victims dead in a vehicle. Haarman says the victims are a male and a female, both in their 20s. Their names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.