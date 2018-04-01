Double Homicide in Rural Home

GRANBY (AP) - A rural Granby man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deathso of a woman and her 19-month-old daughter. Police say 40-year-old Michael Vincent was arrested in Delaware County, Oklahoma, this afternoon and will be extradited to Newton County. His bond has been set at $2 million. Newton County deputies say 36-year-old Tammy Mahan and 19-month-old Faithanne Vincent were found dead inside a mobile home in Granby Wednesday night. Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland says records indicate Vincent lived at the same address as the woman and child. Copeland said the woman and child had been dead for several hours by the time deputies arrived Wednesday night. Worried family members asked authorities to check on the victims after they hadn't been able to reach them for a couple of days. The sheriff said preliminary signs are that Mahan died from stab wounds and the child was suffocated, but an autopsy is being conducted.