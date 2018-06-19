Double Homicide Reported in SW Missouri County

GALENA, Mo. (AP) - Stone County authorities are holding two male juveniles in the deaths of an elderly couple from Michigan.

Sheriff Doug Rader says his deputies found 70-year-old Paul Brooks and his wife, 69-year-old Margaret Brooks, dead Thursday night at a home in the Trace Hollow area, south of Table Rock Lake.

Rader says the couple was from Michigan but did not have a hometown. He declined to say how they were killed, except that they were not shot.

Rader said 16- and 15-year-old juveniles are being held awaiting formal charges. A neighbor who heard suspicious activity held the juveniles at gunpoint until officers arrived. Rader says the suspects are not from Missouri.