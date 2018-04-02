Double homicide suspect pleads guilty to related charge

GALENA (AP) - One suspect in the deaths of a Michigan couple in southwest Missouri has pleaded guilty to a related felony charge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 19-year-old Anthony Zarro, of Spring, Texas, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree burglary.

He agreed to a 10-year sentence, which will run concurrent to any other prison time he receives in the case. Zarro is scheduled to stand trial in March on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree robbery.

Paul and Margaret Brooks were killed at a cabin in Lampe two days after Zarro and another suspect, Christopher Allen of Nashville, Tennessee, ran away from a juvenile rehabilitation camp located nine miles away. The Baldwin, Michigan, couple were beaten and stabbed to death.