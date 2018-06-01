Double Homicide Suspects Charged as Juveniles

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Juvenile authorities say they will seek to try two runaways as adults in the killing of a Michigan couple in southwest Missouri.

A source reported that a judge decided Monday to keep the teens in custody while authorities continue to investigate. Currently, the teen suspects face juvenile charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary.

The teens are accused of killing 70-year-old Paul Brooks and his wife, 69-year-old Margaret Brooks, of Baldwin, Mich. Their bodies were found Thursday night at a home south of Table Rock Lake, where they were seasonal residents.

A man saw two suspicious young men near the home and held them at gunpoint until authorities arrived. The teens had recently run away from Lives Under Construction Ranch, a nearby facility for at-risk youth.