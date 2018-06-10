Doubling Meter Fines Likely

COLUMBIA - City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss the possible increase in meter fines throughout Columbia. The fines will increase from $5 to $10 if paid within 15 days. After 15 days, fines will be $25 instead of $15. Columbia says too many unpaid tickets makes the increase necessary.



Currently, Columbia's fines are lower than average compared to other college towns and municipalities across Missouri. Increasing fines could also be incentive for those who work and live downtown to free up meters for others who may eat or shop downtown.



If voting passes, the fines would go into affect in March.



