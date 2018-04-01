Doug Koenig Wins 14th Bianchi Cup Championship

BOONE COUNTY - Competitive pistol shooter Doug Koenig won his 14th Bianchi Cup National Action Pistol Championship Saturday at this shooting club just outside Hallsville.

Koenig said despite his win, he felt his shooting was not as good as it has been in past competitions. He said the Bianchi Cup, held at the Green Valley Rifle and Pistol Club near Hallsville since 1979, is the biggest pistol competition in the world. He said he enjoys the highly competitive atmosphere and the fact that much of the Bianchi Cup is precision-oriented.

National Rifle Association media coordinator Kerrin Brinkman said this year's Bianchi Cup drew about 250 shooters from 12 countries including the United States, Australia, and Germany. She said this was the most competitors in years.

Italian competitor Andrea Moroni said coming to Columbia for the competition every year is a highlight. He said shooting is a very important part of his life.

"It helps me to live better," he said.

Other winners included Tiffany Piper in the Junior class and Vance Schmid in the Production class.