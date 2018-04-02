Douglass High honor students go on shopping spree with Gary Pinkel

COLUMBIA - Honor roll students at Douglass High School got the chance to hang out with Gary Pinkel and go on a holiday shopping spree on Wednesday.

The Former MU football coach teamed up with ZOUNation Magazine to give 33 students a $100 gift card to spend at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Each student made ZOUNation's honor roll, which is part of the One Step Forward program.

"I think it's important to be active in the community and to work with students at Douglass and this is a very smart and cool group of kids," Pinkel said.

Karen Hines works with the students at Douglass High School. She said Wednesday's shopping spree was about so much more than free clothes and shoes.

"Some of our students couldn't participate in gym because they didn't have the right kind of shoes," Hines said. "Now they not only have shoes but they have clothes, socks, and hats and so much more."

Before the students got their gift cards, Pinkel challenged them to do one thing.

"I'm congratulating you for working hard but I'm asking you to reach out to one or two other classmates and encourage them to work hard and do well too," Pinkel said.