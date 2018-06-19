Douglass High School Receives Bike Donations

COLUMBIA --Douglass High School received bikes for their outdoor science class on Friday. The PedNet coalition, Columbia Metro Rotary, and Douglass High School held a bike donation drive at Douglass' parking lot. In spite of rain, some resident still brought their used bikes to show their support.

The bikes will be used in a class called outdoor science. It aims to teach students how to ride a bike more safely along busy streets, the mechanics of bicycles, and how to put the pieces of a bike together. Students also use the bikes to go out to fields and do outdoor learning activities, such as testing water and gardening. At the end of this semester, students will have an opportunity to earn a bike based on their work.

One student, Brandon Bias said his favourite part of the class is the outdoor activities. He also said the bikes make life easier for students who don't have cars.

Columbia Metro Rotary Co-Chair, Sarah Read said this event can better connect the community with students. Read also said they will sell some of the bikes to raise money to buy accessories for students.