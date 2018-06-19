Douglass Park Reopens Thursday After Shots Fired

COLUMBIA - Douglass Park reopened Thursday morning after reports of shots fired caused Columbia Police to close the park early Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area at 6:20 p.m after several calls reporting shots fired. Officers found more than five shell casings at the scene. Police told KOMU 8 News Wednesday night the investigation is ongoing and there were no reports of injuries.

This marks the park's first serious incident in about a year.

Several neighbors said the violence stems from drug and alcohol-use in the area. One man said he thinks police could curb the issue if patrols were ramped up within the park.