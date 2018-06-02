Down is up in AL Central with Indians and Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - What's down is up in the AL Central.



The Cleveland Indians lead the division, just one game ahead of the Kansas City Royals, while the preseason favorites in Minnesota and Chicago are bringing up the rear.



The White Sox are 7-10 and five games behind the Indians, and the Twins are six games back at 6-11. Both teams have struggled early this season with injuries to key players and have yet to get their bats going the way they expected.



It's still very early in the season, so there is plenty of time for things to change. The Twins and Sox both say they're not pushing the panic button.



But the early success has given the Indians and Royals, who combined to lose 382 games the past two seasons, some much-needed confidence.