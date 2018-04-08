Downtown Building Goes Down

"Anything that's of value to recycle, we try to get that out," Rhoades said.

"I'm excited to see us making this kind of obvious progress,"said mayor Darwin Hindman.

Hindman says the $16 million project to improve downtown municipal buildings is necessary because some groups need more space.

"We patched it up as much as we could, but it was grossly inefficient space-wise," said Hindman. "It lost all of it's charm and character so I don't mind seeing it go."

"It's old, the floors aren't very safe there," said Rhoades.

Crews will begin destruction on the outside part of the Gates/Rader building at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.