Downtown Businesses Celebrate Halloween

Columbia - Two downtown Columbia businesses celebrated Halloween in their own way Wednesday. Chipotle and Flat Branch Pub and Brewery both took traditional halloween customs and put their own spin on them.

Chipotle offered $2 "booritos", bowls, salads, etc. to those customers wearing costumes after 4:00pm. Chipotle will donate all of the profits it collected from "boorito" night to their" Chipotle Cultivate Foundation.

Flat Branch Pub and Brewery offered its seasonal customer favorite, pumpkin beer. Pumpkin beer is only made available to customers on Halloween, starting at 11:00 am. Flat Branch began brewing the pumpkin beer in 1994 when it opened and has continued since then.

The beer is called "Great Pumpkin Ale" after the Charlie Brown show.