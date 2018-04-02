Downtown Columbia Ceremony

Some downtown buildings earned special recognition. With no chance of snow this time, the re-dedication of the Gentry and Howard buildings in downtown Columbia was able to take place. Both are recipients of the Preserve Missouri award for renovations to the historic buildings.



"We were cramming employees into both buildings, they didn't have enough space. And if you came into this building three years ago when the health department was occupying space on both the main level and the basement level, you would actually see desks in hallways," said Tony St. Romaine, Columbia's Assistant City Manager.



Many tenants will enjoy the extra space, but to some, preservation of the building's historical meaning is more important than anything else. "I'm terribly proud how to see how the town of Columbia recognizes one of its pioneers. Ann Hawkins and her husband, Richard Gentry, founded Boone County," said Elizabeth Gentry Sayad, descendant of Ann Hawkins-Gentry.



The city is already working on revamping the Daniel Boone Building on East Broadway.



Reported by Joe Murano.

